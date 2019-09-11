First responders honor 9/11 fallen heroes with stair climb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - On Wednesday, fire departments from across southwest Michigan will gather in Kalamazoo to participate in a 9/11 memorial stair climb.

The annual stair climb takes place at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo at 9a.m.

150 participants and multiple departments are expected.

All of the money raised will go directly towards the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to helping the families in New York who lost a hero, now, 18 years ago.

Last year the event raised $10,000, all of which went to the dedicated foundation.

Firefighters who participate will be wearing all of their equipment which can weigh up to 60 pounds.

The event on Wednesday morning is public, so anyone is welcome. If you would like to attend, dress accordingly. Wear athletic clothing and comfortable sneakers.

Registration opens at 7a.m. and costs $35 dollars.

The event kicks off at 9a.m. and will start with a brief ceremony.

For more information on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, click here.