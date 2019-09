GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– The intersection of Sparks Dr. NE and East Paris Ave NE is closed, after a gas line was struck.

According to an alert by the Grand Rapids Fire Department, all directions of both roads are shut down. The intersection sits on the border of Grand Rapids and Kentwood.

A construction crew hit the gas line, and it is expected to take hours to repair.

