Get ready for your newest family member at Baby & Beyond Expo

Becoming a new parent is exciting and extremely overwhelming. Parents-to-be can get a good jump on things with the help of the first-ever Grand Rapids Baby and Beyond Expo.

The expo will feature products and services for babies, children, and families from dozens of exhibitors. The expo will also feature child and health care experts conducting interactive and educational activities, as well as resources at the event.

The expo is being held in advance of the launch of Grand Rapids Baby and Beyond magazine, Grand Rapids’ premier publication for local parents filled with information with young children.

The expo will take place at MSA Woodland, located at 2100 28th Street South East in Grand Rapids.

The'll be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 14 and 15.

Tickets start at $8 for a single-day general admission pass. Prices increase to $15 to get VIP Early Access, followed by a $45 VIP Diaper Bag pass.

For more information, visit babyandbeyondexpo.com.