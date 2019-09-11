Man accused of asking for explicit photos, sex from middle-schoolers

MARSHALL, Mich. — A Marshall man has been arrested for allegedly trying to get nude photos from middle school students.

Jonathan Budnick was arrested last Wednesday after a group of Marshall Middle School students said he was trying to get nude photos and making requests for sex.

The 33-year-old man is facing charges of using a computer to commit a crime, accosting children for immoral purposes and indecent exposure.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with more information call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

