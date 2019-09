× Motorcyclist hospitalized after Coldwater crash

COLDWATER, Mich. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash Tuesday in Coldwater.

It happened at 4:43 p.m. at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and S Clay Street.

Police said an SUV didn’t yield while making a turn and hit a motorcycle, causing its driver to sustain serious leg injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment.

Police didn’t say what condition they are in.