2 dead after SUV crashes into tree in Oceana Co.

PENTWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday night in Oceana County.

It happened around 9:44 p.m. on northbound US-31 near West Hammett Road in Pentwater Township, south of Ludington.

Authorities said an SUV drifted off the road on the northbound lane, went into the median and crashed into a large tree.

The driver, 52-year-old Mark Hezlep from South Bend, Indiana, had to be extricated from the vehicle before being taken to a Grand Rapids hospital by Aero Med, where he later died.

His daughter, 26-year-old Casey Emmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be a factor, but authorities think fatigue may be.