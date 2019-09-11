Play a round of golf at WaaBooz Run and more at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the leaves start to change, take time to drive up north and see the beautiful colors, and make a stop at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel. Pack the golf clubs and bathing suits, because even though the seasons are changing, the fun will always be the same.

Leigh Ann went to their resorts to check out what adventures are waiting for you in Mt. Pleasant.

One of the best features waiting for sports fans is the Waabooz Run Golf Course, an 18-hole executive golf course located adjacent to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. The course features 11 par threes and seven par fours, a perfect course for juniors and seniors.

The course is surrounded by vast amounts of forestry, along with a 46-acre lake called Gru's Lake. On that lake is Soaring Eagle Hideaway, an RV park with 67 camping sites. Activities include kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and of course, camping.

For those who don't feel like "roughing it" after a long day out on the course and waterpark, families can stay in their luxurious Soaring Eagle Retreat. It's an Airbnb style room featuring up to three bedrooms, full kitchens, full living areas, and other features.

An event golf-lovers won't want to miss is Glow Golf on September 13. For just $50 a pair, golfers can get nine holes with a cart, one glow golf ball, and one glow golf necklace. Space is limited for this event, so call (989)-817-4802.