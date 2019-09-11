× Search warrant leads to vehicle tied to deadly hit and run

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich – Investigators with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department say they’ve located the vehicle they believe is tied to a deadly hit and run in Holland Township on Monday.

A 2016 white Dodge Charger and other evidence were found at a home on W. Lakewood Boulevard in Holland Township, but authorities are still working to determine who was driving it on Monday.

41-year-old Melissa Jean Yates of Holland Township was hit and severely injured following a fight in the parking lot of the 136th Avenue One stop, which is located at 690 136th Ave. Authorities say Yates was knocked to the ground during a fight between two groups before being run over by a white Dodge Charger. Yates was hospitalized with critical injuries, and later died.

Detectives are still seeking information that would help lead to an arrest in the case. If you know something, you’re asked to contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.