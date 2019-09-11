Severe weather possible this afternoon, evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The risk for scattered strong to severe storms appears to be on the rise for this afternoon and evening across West Michigan.

Much of today, however, from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo and for a good chunk of the viewing area is going to be rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds along with very warm temperatures accompanied by high-level humidity. The mercury will reach well into the 80s and heat indices can push into the 90s for some of us similar to what was experienced on Tuesday.

All this heat will help to destabilize the atmosphere.

A stationary boundary draped across the Lower Peninsula of Michigan could spawn a few isolated thunderstorms mainly toward the center of the state mid-late afternoon. Any of these isolated cells that manage to develop this afternoon out ahead of the main cluster of activity expected this evening could produce severe criteria hail and winds.

An upper-level disturbance (out over Wisconsin this morning) riding along this aforementioned stationary boundary will send a cluster of showers and thunderstorms our way for this evening. The focus for activity will be between 3-4 p.m. and 11 p.m. to midnight tonight from northwest to southeast across the viewing area.

Wet weather should wind down in the early overnight.

The main threat with these evening thunderstorms will be strong, potentially damaging winds along with the usual accompanying heavy rain and lightning.

Stay tuned to FOX 17 for further updates this afternoon.