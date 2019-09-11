Thousands without power from dangerous storms, wind

Kent County Officials tell FOX 17 approximately 20,000 residents are without power tonight following a line of strong storms with dangerous winds.

Trees and power lines are being reported down across roads. Crews are out working to repair and remove debris. All non-emergency calls are encouraged to contact United Way 211 to be connected with resources. Emergency situations should still call 911 immediately.

For more information on power outages in your area, you can check the Consumers Energy Outage Map here.

