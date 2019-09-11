× Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP/FOX 17) — President Donald Trump says his administration will propose banning thousands of flavors used in e-cigarettes amid an outbreak of breathing problems tied to vaping.

State and federal health authorities are investigating hundreds of breathing illnesses reported in people who have used e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.

No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors from the market, especially those favored by children.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently implemented a ban on flavored e-cigarettes in Michigan, and released a statement in support of the White House’s decision:

“I’m glad this administration is doing the right thing and following Michigan’s lead to ban flavored vaping products. This is great news for our kids, our families, and our overall public health. Right now, companies are getting our kids hooked on nicotine by marketing flavors like apple juice, bubble gum, and candy. Banning these flavors is a bold step that will keep our kids healthy and safe from the harmful effects of vaping. I’m proud that Michigan has been a leader on this issue, and I’m ready to continue working to protect our kids and our public health.”

The FDA regulates e-cigarettes and has authority to ban vaping flavors, but has resisted calls to take that step.

Instead, the agency has said it is studying the role of flavors in vaping products, including whether they help adult smokers quit traditional cigarettes.

Vape shops in West Michigan say they are seeing a short-term boost in sales as people stockpile supplies to prepare for a ban, but are concerned they will go out of business if they go through.