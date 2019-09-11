Upcoming seminars at Keystone Pharmacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for more information about living a healthier life, a local pharmacy is hosting a number of upcoming seminars for you to learn more.
Keystone Pharmacy's Upcoming Events:
Bio-Identical Hormone Lunch with Keystone Pharmacy
September 18th, 11:45 am
Cost: $5
Understanding the Keto Diet
September 23rd, 5 pm
Free
Bio-Feedback Event with Age Management
October 23rd, 5:30 pm
Free
Fall Open House
November 7th, 4-6 pm
CBD Educational Seminar
November 14th, 5:30 pm
Free