Upcoming seminars at Keystone Pharmacy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking for more information about living a healthier life, a local pharmacy is hosting a number of upcoming seminars for you to learn more.

Keystone Pharmacy's Upcoming Events:

Bio-Identical Hormone Lunch with Keystone Pharmacy

September 18th, 11:45 am

Cost: $5

Understanding the Keto Diet

September 23rd, 5 pm

Free

Bio-Feedback Event with Age Management

October 23rd, 5:30 pm

Free

Fall Open House

November 7th, 4-6 pm

CBD Educational Seminar

November 14th, 5:30 pm

Free