Vehicle fire near Alpine Avenue visible for miles

KENT COUNTY, Mich – A quick response from emergency personnel likely kept a vehicle fire from becoming a much more serious situation near Alpine Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

Walker Police officers were first to arrive to the engulfed vehicle and trailer in the parking lot of Target. Firefighters were able to get there right after and save the trailer that was attached from the flames. Walker Police say the trailer was filled with flammable and explosive materials related to the owner’s business.

The black smoke from the vehicle fire was visible for miles. No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were damaged. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.