Woman accused of using fake prescriptions at 2 pharmacies

EDMORE, Mich. — A woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to get fraudulent prescriptions filled at two pharmacies in Edmore.

Deputies were called after 6 p.m. Tuesday after a woman entered Hansen’s pharmacy and tried to have two prescriptions filled. The staff became suspicious when she told them she was from out-of-state and tried to pay with cash.

At that point, investigators say she left the store while the staff ran her name through state databases. When they learned she used a fake name, they called Countryside Pharmacy across town to warn them and alerted authorities.

When a deputy arrived, they arrested 29-year-old Simone Conner from the Chicago area. Authorities say the woman was only in the area to buy fraudulent prescriptions.

Conner has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit prescription form and four counts of attempting to obtain controlled substances by false prescription.