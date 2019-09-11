× Woman charged after alleged attempt to hit deputy during arrest

PERE MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman is facing charges for allegedly trying to hit an officer while being arrested for operating while under the influence.

Authorities said a deputy was trying to put her in the back of his cruiser while arresting her after a traffic stop when she refused to get in and slipped one of the handcuffs. At that point, she allegedly tried to hit a deputy on the face.

On Wednesday, she was arraigned on charges of operating while under the influence and resisting and obstructing an officer.