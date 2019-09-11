Write MI Short Story Contest now accepting entries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Calling all creative writers! Kent District Library's Write Michigan Short Story Contest returns for its 8th year, and writers both young and old are invited to compete for a chance to win fabulous prizes.

There will be separate categories for youth, teen, adult, and Spanish language. Every story in each category will be reviewed by a group of judges, and winners will be selected in each category.

Winners of the contest will win a cash prize of $250, plus have their work published in an anthology.

Entries are accepted online at writemichigan.org through November 30. Entry is free for ages 17 and under, and $10 for adults.