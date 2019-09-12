× 1 hit-and-run suspect in custody, search continues for alleged driver

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of the suspects in a fatal hit-and-run incident in a Holland Township parking lot has been taken into custody.

Eliud Vazquez, 17, is accused of being in the fight that knocked Melissa Yates over and resulted in her being hit by a white Dodge Charger. Yates died at a hospital later that night.

He turned himself in Thursday afternoon and is waiting to be arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Authorities are still searching for 22-year-old Sebastian Villarreal, who is accused of driving the Charger and fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.