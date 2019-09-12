1 hit-and-run suspect in custody, search continues for alleged driver

Posted 5:04 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 05:08PM, September 12, 2019

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One of the suspects in a fatal hit-and-run incident in a Holland Township parking lot has been taken into custody.

Eliud Vazquez, 17, is accused of being in the fight that knocked Melissa Yates over and resulted in her being hit by a white Dodge Charger. Yates died at a hospital later that night.

He turned himself in Thursday afternoon and is waiting to be arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

Authorities are still searching for 22-year-old Sebastian Villarreal, who is accused of driving the Charger and fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.