Ada Township working to recover from storm damage

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Storm damage in Ada Township has left roads closed and filled with debris and damaged homes.

People who live there have been working since the sun came out Thursday morning working on getting their lives back in order. The storm came around 7 p.m. Wednesday night and caught some people by surprise.

Marie Clark and her kids took shelter in their basement while the storms passed.

“It got really windy really fast and there was a ton of lightning,” Clark said. “That lightning struck our trees and it looked like a hurricane. Actually, it was the closest thing I’ve ever seen to a hurricane … We ran downstairs really fast.”

The Kent County Road Commission was surveying the damage Thursday and hopes to clear it up in the next few days.

“Our main priority now is just (to) get the road open for traffic,” said Bill Byrne with the road commission. “To get it cleaned up completely could be a month in this area.”

Byrne said Ada was the hardest hit area the road commission has to deal with and has three crews working to get the roads reopened. Kent County is working with Consumers Energy to ensure they can finish that process safely.