Fire destroys building at Saskatoon Golf Club

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A barn at Saskatoon Golf Club sustained heavy damage in a fire Thursday morning.

Officials said maintenance workers smelled smoke near the building and called 911. By the time firefighters arrived, the building was fully involved.

The building and multiple pieces of equipment inside are considered a total loss.

A cause of the fire is still being determined, but officials say Thursday night’s storms may be a factor.