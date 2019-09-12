BBB offers tips for home repairs after storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- After strong storms ripped through West Michigan Wednesday, the Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is offering tips for those looking for contractors to repair damage to homes.

Troy Baker, Manager of BBB Communications of Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, joined us in studio with tips so you don't get ripped off.

-Check with insurance company

-Use caution with door-to-door offers

-Get it in writing

-Don’t pay entire bill up front