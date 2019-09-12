Bite Cancer Foundation looking for people in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Byron Center will host its fourth annual Bite Cancer football game Friday night at Waddell Stadium.

The Bulldogs will wear neon yellow jerseys that are trimmed with the multiple color cancer ribbons.

The jerseys will have the names of honorees that have battled cancer at some time during their lives. Following the game, players will give their jerseys to the people they are representing in the game.

"We are in need of Byron Center families to gift!" Bulldogs head coach and Marc Cisco said in a statement. "So many people do not want to 'inconvenience us' and 'will be fine' that they do not apply for assistance. We have the goal, ability, and resources to help. All we need are more applicants."

An hour before the game, the community is invited to take part in a “Victory Lap” around the Waddell Field track. The completion of the lap will

represent the willingness of the community to band together and battle this disease.

Neon yellow Bite Cancer t-shirts are available for $10 at the Byron Township Community Center.