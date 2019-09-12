Bite Cancer Foundation looking for people in need

Posted 7:10 PM, September 12, 2019, by

BYRON CENTER, Mich -- Byron Center will host its fourth annual Bite Cancer football game Friday night at Waddell Stadium.

The Bulldogs will wear neon yellow jerseys that are trimmed with the multiple color cancer ribbons.

The jerseys will have the names of honorees that have battled cancer at some time during their lives. Following the game, players will give their jerseys to the people they are representing in the game.

"We are in need of Byron Center families to gift!" Bulldogs head coach and Marc Cisco said in a statement. "So many people do not want to 'inconvenience us' and 'will be fine' that they do not apply for assistance.  We have the goal, ability, and resources to help.  All we need are more applicants."

An hour before the game, the community is invited to take part in a “Victory Lap” around the Waddell Field track. The completion of the lap will
represent the willingness of the community to band together and battle this disease.

Neon yellow Bite Cancer t-shirts are available for $10 at the Byron Township Community Center.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.