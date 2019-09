Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARSON CITY, Mich. — Carter McAlvey’s one-handed touchdown grab for Carson City is the Week 2 play of the week.

The junior receiver’s catch helped the Eagles convert a fourth-and-13 early in the game on their way to a 38-0 win.

McAlvey’s play received 47% of the vote for Week 2, beating out an 84-yard touchdown by Kyler Vanderjagt for Byron City and Unity Christian’s Isaac TeSlaa avoiding several defenders to score.