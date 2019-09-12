School closings and delays

Buildings damaged by storm in GR’s Belknap Lookout

Posted 6:22 AM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, September 12, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Residents in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood of Grand Rapids are waking up to downed trees and power lines.

One resident we spoke to, Jarrod Schaffer, says he watched his neighbor's apartment suffer severe damage from strong winds Wednesday.

"It even turned over some of the heavier garbage cans, like the steel ones, and honestly we were just happy to still be okay because our house was between all the trees that were getting uprooted and then all the debris flying at our house, we were right there in that little sweet spot, we were actually pretty lucky," Schaffer said.

The roof of an apartment complex ending up coming off the building.

"I've heard of little small microbursts and I've seen those small things, but never anything like this where it would like throw things yards over close where I'm at," he said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.