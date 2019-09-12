Buildings damaged by storm in GR’s Belknap Lookout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Residents in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood of Grand Rapids are waking up to downed trees and power lines.

One resident we spoke to, Jarrod Schaffer, says he watched his neighbor's apartment suffer severe damage from strong winds Wednesday.

"It even turned over some of the heavier garbage cans, like the steel ones, and honestly we were just happy to still be okay because our house was between all the trees that were getting uprooted and then all the debris flying at our house, we were right there in that little sweet spot, we were actually pretty lucky," Schaffer said.

The roof of an apartment complex ending up coming off the building.

"I've heard of little small microbursts and I've seen those small things, but never anything like this where it would like throw things yards over close where I'm at," he said.