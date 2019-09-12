Chemical Bank robbed in Oshetmo Township

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Police say they are looking for two suspects after armed robbery at a Chemical Bank in Oshtemo Township.

It happened on West Main at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Both suspects, who were armed with handguns, ran off before speeding off in Chevy Malibu.

The first suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’08 to 5’10 with a slender build dressed in all black and wearing a black mask. The second suspect is described as Described as a black male approximately 5’08 to 5’10 with a slender build dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask with a white covering over the mask.

Call police if you have any information.