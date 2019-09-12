Collect the hottest rocks, like Yooperlite, at Tulip City Gem & Mineral Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yooperlite is a stone that under UV light, can glow like the sun. They're one of the hottest rocks to collect this year, and they can be seen at the Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show this weekend.

Not only will amazing stones like the Yooperlite, but there will be hundreds of others on display including fossils, gems, and more.

The Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show will take place September 13-15 at the Soccer Stop Sportsplex in Holland.

Admission for adults is $3, and children get in free.

For more information, visit tulipcity.org.