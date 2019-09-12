Watch live: Day 3 of Jared Chance murder trial

Collect the hottest rocks, like Yooperlite, at Tulip City Gem & Mineral Show

Posted 11:49 AM, September 12, 2019, by

Yooperlite is a stone that under UV light, can glow like the sun. They're one of the hottest rocks to collect this year, and they can be seen at the Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show this weekend.

Not only will amazing stones like the Yooperlite, but there will be hundreds of others on display including fossils, gems, and more.

The Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show will take place September 13-15 at the Soccer Stop Sportsplex in Holland.

Admission for adults is $3, and children get in free.

For more information, visit tulipcity.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.