Consumers: Power to be restored by today, hardest hit areas by Saturday

WEST MICHIGAN — Consumers Energy crews are working across Michigan to restore power to around 50,000 homes and businesses after storms with over 50 MPH gusts swept across the state.

As of Wednesday night, more than 49,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power and there were more than 280 downed wires.

Over 20,000 customers were affected in hardest-hit Kent County, and weather-related power outages have been reported in 30 counties.

“Our crews will continue working into the night to return power to as many people as possible, as soon as possible,” said Consumers Energy Vice President Greg Salisbury. “We appreciate the patience of our customers as we respond to outages caused by this fast-moving weather.”

Consumers Energy is working to restore power to the majority of currently affected customers by the end of the day Thursday, with the rest expected to be restored Saturday.

Customers are urged to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

You can report an outage, check the status of an outage and get useful tips what to do after a storm by visiting www.ConsumersEnergy.com/OutageCenter.