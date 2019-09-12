Governor Whitmer on budget veto: ‘We’ll see’

Posted 2:08 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:05PM, September 12, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is noncommittal about signing budget bills if the Republican-led Legislature sends them to her desk following a breakdown in talks.

She said Thursday she would do “what I’ve got to do.” Asked if that meant she would veto the measures, she said “we’ll see” and added that she was hopeful to see bills that prioritize public education and “closing the skills gap.”

As governor, Whitmer has the power to issue line-item vetoes for individual spending items while still signing the budget.

A half-dozen legislative conference committees are scheduled to start voting later Thursday, with more expected to meet next week.

Whitmer and Republican leaders are at odds over short-term road funding despite agreeing to put aside negotiations over a long-term road-funding plan.

