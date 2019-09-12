Watch live: Day 3 of Jared Chance murder trial

Grand Rapids Symphony opens 90th season with Beethoven’s Violin Concerto

Posted 12:01 PM, September 12, 2019, by

The 90th season of the Grand Rapids symphony opens on Friday and Saturday.

Music Director Marcelo Lehninger and guest violinist Augustin Hadelich came by the studio to talk about the first performances they'll have for the symphony's opening season.

The season will open with Hadelich playing Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. These concerts conclude with Brahms’ mighty Symphony No. 1, and begin with Samuel Barber’s brilliant overture to “The School for Scandal.”.

The performance will be on Friday and Saturday starting at 8 p.m.

Concert goers also have a chance to take part in a pre-concert conversation starting at 7 p.m. Seats are limited, so order tickets in advance.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $5 for students.

To order tickets, call (616)-454-9451 or go online to grsymphony.org.

