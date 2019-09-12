Mexican street corn with Chef Char

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 Ear cooked corn on the cob

1 Tablespoon mayonnaise

¼ cup queso fresco (also called Mexican crumbling cheese)

Juice of ½ lime

Chili powder to taste

Classic Mexican hot sauce to taste

Garnish with cilantro

Directions:

On the cob directions: Prepare the corn any way you like (boiled, grilled, microwaved, etc.) and remove from heat. Place the cooked ear of corn over a plate and coat lightly with mayonnaise. Crumble the queso fresco and spoon the cheese over the mayonnaise on the cob. Squeeze the juice of one lime over the crumbled cheese and mayonnaise. Sprinkle with chili powder and add the hot sauce to taste. Garnish with cilantro and enjoy!

As a salad directions: Remove kernels of cooked corn from the cob then prepare the corn by sautéing in a lightly oiled pan. Place cooked corn kernels in a cup or bowl and add mayonnaise (optional), queso fresco, lime juice, chili powder, hot sauce and chopped cilantro. Stir and enjoy.

Chef Char invites you to check out the upcoming cooking classes she will be teaching at Kitchen 242 in the Muskegon Farmers Market! Classes are typically held every Thursday 6pm to 8pm and Saturday 11am to 1 pm in downtown Muskegon.