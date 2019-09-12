Michigan to join tentative deal with OxyContin makers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is joining a tentative multi-state deal with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the company’s role in the opioid epidemic.

State Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed her office’s plan Thursday. Roughly half of the states are participating, while the other half reject the terms as insufficient.

Nessel says she respects fellow Democratic attorneys general who have opted out of settlement discussions, but she must pursue the course that’s most beneficial to Michigan.

Nessel says Michigan residents are “best served by an infusion of funds into our state as quickly as possible so we can begin providing relief to our hardest-hit communities and to provide assistance to those who are suffering from addiction.”

The deal may be worth up to $12 billion.

The company is expected to file for bankruptcy protection.

