× Missing Kzoo County man found in Iowa

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing man from Kalamazoo County has been found safe in Iowa.

Authorities began searching for Frank Farthing after he left his Texas Township home on Tuesday. His family hadn’t heard from him and said that was unusual for him.

He was found in Avoca, Iowa, about 100 miles west of Des Moines. Deputies say he is alive and well.