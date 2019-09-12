Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It was quite a night weather-wise around West Michigan, and many pictures and video are still coming in this morning after strong storms rushed through the area.

Luckily there were no major injuries, but a few homes did lose parts of their roofs. There are lots of downed power lines and trees too.

This morning utility crews continue to work on restoring power to parts of the area as clean-up begins.

Don't forget to download and use the Fox 17 Weather App to stay in the know.

2. It's the vein that runs through many West Michigan properties. Now's your chance to help clean up the Grand River at the 16th annual Mayor's River Cleanup on Saturday.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and starts at the 6th Street Park.

There will be light refreshments before the event and a light lunch after. Last year's event was one of the largest single-day river cleanups in the state with thousands of pounds of trash picked up.

To register, head to WMEAC.org/mayorscleanup.

3. Wall to wall bargains at the Just Between Friends Sale in West Michigan.

The sale kicked off Wednesday at the DeltaPlex in Walker. There are more than 200,000 items for up to 90 percent off retail prices.

They have everything from books and toys to clothing for the entire family.

The entire event runs through Saturday.

4. Three West Michigan school districts are receiving new electric school buses.

17 buses will be distributed among Zeeland, Kalamazoo, and Three Rivers, as well as four other districts across the state. It's part of a program to boost cleaner air and alternative energy, under the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy."

They were purchased partly with money from Volkswagen in a settlement for violating the Clean Air Act.

The buses will be on display today at the capitol in Lansing.

5. Hostess is once again causing a social media frenzy over a controversial flavor combination.

The company tweeted out a picture of peanut butter and pickle sandwich-flavored Twinkies.

Social media users expressed everything from intrigue to disgust. All the buzz finally caused Hostess to come forward and say this was all just a joke.

This isn't the first time the snack company has done this. Hostess pulled a similar stunt last month on National Mustard Day when it tweeted a picture of mustard-filled Twinkies.