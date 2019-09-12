School closings and delays

North Carolina woman charged after cutting off husband’s penis, deputies say

Posted 5:50 AM, September 12, 2019, by

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. — A Newport woman has been charged after she allegedly castrated her husband, deputies say, WITN reports.

Victoria Frabutt was charged by Carteret County deputies with malicious castration.

Deputies were called to the woman’s home Tuesday around 4 a.m., according to Major Jason Wank. He says Frabutt’s motivation is unclear at this time.

Wank says authorities put the removed body part on ice after being recovered.

James Frabutt, 61, was taken to a medical center. His condition is unknown.

In addition to the malicious castration charge, Victoria is also charged with kidnapping. Her bond is set at $100,000.

She was set to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

