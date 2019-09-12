Pierce Cedar Creek educational programs turn nature into a classroom

Class is in session at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. With Fall coming soon, Pierce Cedar Creek is turning turning their acres upon acres of wildlife into a classroom for the community to learn about the habitat they live in.
A Latesummer Night’s Green
September 14 | 6 p.m. -9 p.m.
A Latesummer Night's Green supports all of the community programs and research opportunities the Institute provides.
Weekday Wanderer
Thursday, September 19 | 9 p.m. -11 a.m.
Enjoy a stroll and good conversation while exploring the trails with an Institute naturalist and learn about current research and stewardship projects at the Institute. After “wandering” the trails, enjoy a cup of coffee and relax on the Visitor Center veranda.
Lunch and Learn: The Demands of Bird Migration
Friday, September 27 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Forest Therapy Workshop
Saturday, October 5 | 10 a.m. - Noon
Register for all these events at CedarCreekInstitute.org.