Pierce Cedar Creek educational programs turn nature into a classroom

Class is in session at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute. With Fall coming soon, Pierce Cedar Creek is turning turning their acres upon acres of wildlife into a classroom for the community to learn about the habitat they live in.

A Latesummer Night’s Green

September 14 | 6 p.m. -9 p.m.

A Latesummer Night's Green supports all of the community programs and research opportunities the Institute provides.

Weekday Wanderer

Thursday, September 19 | 9 p.m. -11 a.m.

Enjoy a stroll and good conversation while exploring the trails with an Institute naturalist and learn about current research and stewardship projects at the Institute. After “wandering” the trails, enjoy a cup of coffee and relax on the Visitor Center veranda.

Lunch and Learn: The Demands of Bird Migration

Friday, September 27 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Forest Therapy Workshop

Saturday, October 5 | 10 a.m. - Noon

Register for all these events at CedarCreekInstitute.org.