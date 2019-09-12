Score a touchdown at your next tailgate party with these recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tailgate season has officially kicked off, and Chef Jenn has some fun recipes to take your tailgate to the next level. Elevate your typical spread by incorporating some local made in Michigan products that are too delicious to pass up.

DIY Bloody Mary Mix

Makes 6 drinks

3 cups tomato juice

3 tablespoons lemon juice

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 1⁄2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1⁄4 teaspoon garlic powder

3⁄4 teaspoon favorite hot sauce

1⁄3 cup pickle juice

3⁄4 teaspoon celery salt

1⁄2 teaspoon coarse black pepper

1-ounce vodka, per drink

Bring some snacks to your Bloody Mary glass like:

Beef jerky sticks

Pickles

Celery spears

Cheeseburger sliders

Chicken wings

Preparation:

Add the first eight ingredients to the blender and mix until well incorporated. Add celery salt and black pepper to taste. Refrigerate the mix for at least one hour prior to serving. Add one ounce of vodka to each glass and top with bloody Mary mix. Add additional garnishes as desired. This mix can be made the night before your tailgate.

Adult Bologna Sandwiches

Makes 1 sandwich

2 slices of white bread

1 tablespoon butter

3-4 slices of Kingma’s bologna

1 slice American cheese

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mustard

1 handful of your favorite potato chips

2 tablespoons relish

¼ cup shredded lettuce

Preparation:

In a cast-iron skillet, melt butter then place bologna slices in the pan. Grill for 2-3 minutes per side. Place American cheese on top of bologna during the last minute of cooking.

Spread mayonnaise and mustard on bread, place fried bologna and cheese on top of the bread then add relish, potato chips, and lettuce. Enjoy immediately.

Elktober Fest Brat

Makes 1 Brat

1 Kingma’s Elktober Brat

1 bun

1 tablespoon spicy mustard

1 tablespoon caramelized onions

Water or Elktober beer (enough to cover brats)

Preparation:

Place brats in a stockpot and cover with cold water or Elktober beer. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from the pot and grill for approximately 3 minutes per side until browned. Serve immediately topped with spicy mustard and caramelized onions.

Learn more recipes from Chef Jenn, at jennywiththegoodeats.com.