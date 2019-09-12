× Storm damage closes streets in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several streets in Grand Rapids are closed while the city’s crews work to clean up damage and restore traffic signals.

The City of Grand Rapids said progress is being made but damage is still being assessed.

Traffic in the following areas is being impacted by the storms:

The intersection of Covell Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive has a temporary four-way stop sign

Mayland Avenue NE is closed from Oak Industrial Drive to Michigan Street

Hastings Street is closed from Coit Avenue to Trowbridge Street

Lexington Avenue is closed form Chatham Street to Jackson Street

Drivers are reminded to treat all intersections without a functioning traffic light as a four-way stop.

Citizens can let the city know about damage crews may have missed through the Report It app.