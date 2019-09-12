Watch live: Day 3 of Jared Chance murder trial

Storm damage closes streets in Grand Rapids

Posted 1:23 PM, September 12, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, September 12, 2019
Road Closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several streets in Grand Rapids are closed while the city’s crews work to clean up damage and restore traffic signals.

The City of Grand Rapids said progress is being made but damage is still being assessed.

Traffic in the following areas is being impacted by the storms:

  • The intersection of Covell Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive has a temporary four-way stop sign
  • Mayland Avenue NE is closed from Oak Industrial Drive to Michigan Street
  • Hastings Street is closed from Coit Avenue to Trowbridge Street
  • Lexington Avenue is closed form Chatham Street to Jackson Street

Drivers are reminded to treat all intersections without a functioning traffic light as a four-way stop.

Citizens can let the city know about damage crews may have missed through the Report It app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.