Suspect in series of Kzoo bank robberies arrested

Posted 4:25 PM, September 12, 2019, by

A mug shot of Earlisa Johnson.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have arrested a woman who is accused of being involved in numerous bank robberies in Kalamazoo.

Earlisa Johnson, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday night after a joint investigation between Kalamazoo police and the FBI.

She was arrested on charges connected with the Sept. 5 robbery of the Fifth Third Bank at 4109 Portage Rd., but could face more charges for other incidents. Investigators say she is a suspect in multiple bank robberies in the area that date back to May.

Johnson is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with more information on any of the bank robberies is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.