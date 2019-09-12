× Suspect in series of Kzoo bank robberies arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police have arrested a woman who is accused of being involved in numerous bank robberies in Kalamazoo.

Earlisa Johnson, 51, was taken into custody Wednesday night after a joint investigation between Kalamazoo police and the FBI.

She was arrested on charges connected with the Sept. 5 robbery of the Fifth Third Bank at 4109 Portage Rd., but could face more charges for other incidents. Investigators say she is a suspect in multiple bank robberies in the area that date back to May.

Johnson is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with more information on any of the bank robberies is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.