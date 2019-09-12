× ‘Suspicious package’ leads to evacuations in Kzoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A group of businesses in Kalamazoo County have been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious package.

A heavy police presence can be seen near the intersection of M-43 and Maple Hill Drive near a Target in Oshtemo Township.

Nearby businesses were evacuated while deputies inspect a suspicious item that was found near the intersection and determine what it is. Authorities said there wasn’t a threat made with the item’s appearance.

If investigators determine the package isn’t a threat, they will remove it and reopen the businesses.