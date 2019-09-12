Tornado warning prompts questions about Kent Co. sirens

Posted 5:17 PM, September 12, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A large group of people took to social media Wednesday night to raise questions about hearing Kent County’s siren during a tornado warning.

Kent County Emergency Management Lt. Lou Hunt says there are a number of reasons why people may not have heard weather sirens — but ensured all 130 around the county went off around 8 p.m. when the warning was issued.

Based on Hunt’s prior experience, he listed a variety of reasons why people couldn’t hear the sirens.

“You could have already been in your basement, you could have new construction or new windows or tight-fitting doors,” he said. “You could have the news on, the weather radio on, you could have your regular music radio on. There can be a variety of reasons why you might not hear those in the moment.”

Hunt encourages people to rely on more than the sirens to stay safe during storms, including apps, TV alerts and radio.

When an event warrants a weather siren being activated, every siren in the county regardless of where it’s at.

“We have a very large county. When we enact our sirens in our county, it’s all of our sirens. So, it’s not selective to different areas,” Hunt said. “We could have a severe weather event at the northern end of our county and the people at the southern end are going to hear those sirens as well.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.