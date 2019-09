× Week 2 Blitz Boss: Northview running back Ja’Kaurie Kirkland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Northview senior running back Ja’Kaurie Kirkland is the Week 2 Blitz Boss.

Kirkland had a monster night for the Wildcats Friday night, racking up 270 yards and four touchdowns. All of his touchdown runs came from over 35 yards and three of them were over 50.

Kirkland received 81% of the vote over Muskegon’s Cam Martinez and Byron Center’s Austin VanderMarkt, who both led their teams to wins on the road.