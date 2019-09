Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Mexican Heritage Association of Grand Rapids is gearing up for the 50th annual Fiesta Mexicana AKA The Mexican Festival.

The event runs September 13,14,15 at Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave NW, in Grand Rapids.

Guests can look forward to traditional and modern music, food, beverages, dancers, shopping, as well as activities for children and the child at heart.

Admission to the event is free.