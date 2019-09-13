Caught on Camera: porch pirate steals package

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING-Justin Saladin arrived at his Wyoming home Thursday night expecting to find his Amazon package on his porch but it was no where to be found So he checked the security footage and was shocked to find a man walk up to his porch, pretending to be a Door Dash deliver, snatch the package off the porch.

Little did the suspected thief know he would be caught in the act, committing a crime that police say is all too common.

"It's certainly not uncommon at all for us to see packages delivered, let visible on the front porch for the public, public street, and people taking advantage of that and walking their way up the house and taking those packages and it sounds like that's what happened in this case," says Wyoming Police Department Captain James Maguffee.

And something like this could happen anywhere, anytime.

"We live on a busy road, broad daylight it was kind of like ya know I didn't think that would happen I guess,"

With the holiday season approaching fast Saladin and Capt. Magufee don't want *you to fall prey to this crime of opportunity.

"Checking that box for signature, not trusting the fact that if it's on your front porch or somebody can see it, it might not be there," says Saladin.

"The best thing to do is to minimize the time that your packages are left unattended," adds Capt. Magufee.

So go ahead and have a friend or family member keep an eye on packages coming in, have them sent to your job, and keep tabs on mailing notifications that many retailers now offer.

Police are still looking for the suspect in Saladin’s case, if you know anything call Wyoming police.