End of Summer Food Truck Festival in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The City of Kentwood and GR8 Food Trucks invites foodies and families to explore cuisine from nearly 30 vendors during the fourth annual End of Summer Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The free-to-attend community event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard. L. Root) Branch, 4950 Breton Ave. SE. In addition to a cornucopia of food trucks, the event will also feature live music and a beer tent.
“Kentwood’s End of Summer Food Truck Festival is a great way to celebrate the last few days of summer sun in Michigan with friends and family,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “Our lineup of local eats, drinks and live music means a whole day of fun for the community.”
Food trucks attending the event include:
- Alt City Beverage Company
- Babatürk Food Truck
- Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck
- Coffee Rescue
- D&D's Gluten-Free
- D&W Street Eatery
- Daddy Pete's BBQ
- Daddy's Dough Cookies
- Doughrunts
- El Caribe Food Truck
- Fire and Rice
- Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars
- Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids
- Kool Breze, LLC
- Lazy Man BBQ
- Nick’s Gyros
- NOM NOM Ninja
- Patty Matters
- Pig Out on the Fly
- Porter's Smokehouse
- Pressed In Time
- Saladino Smoke
- Silver Star Cafe
- Sleeping Bear Burritos
- Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company
- Summer Pops
- Tamale Rose
- Touch O' Dutch
- Underground Cookie Club
Live music will start at 11 a.m. with The Bootstrap Boys, followed by DJ Snax, Molly and Last Gasp Collective. A beer tent featuring craft beer and cider will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Food trucks are known for providing a great mix of creative bites from talented chefs with quick service,” said Alan Stone, president of GR8 Food Trucks. “Kentwood’s End of Summer Food Truck Festival is an opportunity to sample a variety of food while supporting several local businesses.”
While entry to the festival is free, cost for food and beverages varies by vendor. Volunteers are needed. Those interested can sign up online.