End of Summer Food Truck Festival in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- The City of Kentwood and GR8 Food Trucks invites foodies and families to explore cuisine from nearly 30 vendors during the fourth annual End of Summer Food Truck Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The free-to-attend community event will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard. L. Root) Branch, 4950 Breton Ave. SE. In addition to a cornucopia of food trucks, the event will also feature live music and a beer tent. “Kentwood’s End of Summer Food Truck Festival is a great way to celebrate the last few days of summer sun in Michigan with friends and family,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “Our lineup of local eats, drinks and live music means a whole day of fun for the community.” Food trucks attending the event include: Alt City Beverage Company

Babatürk Food Truck

Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck

Coffee Rescue

D&D's Gluten-Free

D&W Street Eatery

Daddy Pete's BBQ

Daddy's Dough Cookies

Doughrunts

El Caribe Food Truck

Fire and Rice

Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars

Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids

Kool Breze, LLC

Lazy Man BBQ

Nick’s Gyros

NOM NOM Ninja

Patty Matters

Pig Out on the Fly

Porter's Smokehouse

Pressed In Time

Saladino Smoke

Silver Star Cafe

Sleeping Bear Burritos

Specialty Cheesecake and Dessert Company

Summer Pops

Tamale Rose

Touch O' Dutch

Underground Cookie Club