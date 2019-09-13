Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Paco! He's a 4-year-old bulldog mix who loves everyone he meets. He has successfully lived with another dog, and would likely do well with respectful children with a proper introduction.

Garage Bar Block Party

On Saturday, September 14, stop out to one of the Garage Bar's famous block parties featuring music, food, drinks, fun, and dogs! The party goes from 6-9 p.m. with a portion of the night's profits will be donated to help HSWM animals.

Community Adoption Day with Woosah and Outside Coffee Co (Sunday 9/15, 2-6pm)

Join HSWM on Sunday, September 15 for an afternoon of fun at Outside Coffee Co. and Woosah Outfitters from 2-6 p.m. There'll be adoptable animals looking for their forever homes, music, and, of course, delicious drinks and snacks! The afternoon will end with a community dog walk and pup cups! See the Facebook event page for the schedule of events!

Bark in the Dark

Tickets are available for the Seventh Annual Bark in the Dark in Riverside Park! The best dog-friendly night in town features a glow in the dark 5k/1 mile fun run, dog costume contest, local beverages, photo booth, and more! Bark in the dark is on October 5 and people can register at hswestmi.org.

HSWM is a 100% donor-funded organization that wouldn't be able to provide the services it does without community support. Please consider attending Bark in the Dark as a fun way to show your commitment to helping animals in your community!

For more details visit www.hswestmi.org or follow them on Facebook.