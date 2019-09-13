Grand Haven volleyball defeats Hamilton in three sets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. -- Grand Haven is ranked eighth in Division 1 in the state volleyball ranking but the Buccaneers had no easy test on Thursday night against one of the top Division 2 teams in the state, Hamilton. The Buccaneers would drop the first set, 25-17 before rebounding with a 25-21 win in set two and 15-10 in the decisive third set.