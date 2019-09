Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are working to learn more information about a heavy police presence on the city's southwest side.

Right now there are officers staging in the area of Century Avenue SW and Stolpe Street SW which is just south out Hall Street.

Police on scene have not released many details but did say officers found a body early this morning.

We are working to learn more information and will bring you updates as we get them.