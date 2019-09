KENTWOOD, Mich. — Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory affairs has suspended the license of a local daycare. They also say it’s a license they plan to revoke.

Officials say Sally Ann Hulbert is not allowed to operate a daycare at her home located 128 Maplelawn SE in Kentwood.

According to a release, Hulbert was reportedly found in violation of appropriate care and supervision.

Hulbert will have the chance to make an appeal.