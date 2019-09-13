Local police say there has been a 25% increase in stolen cars in 2019

Watch live: Verdict watch in Jared Chance murder trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department say there has been an increase of recent break-ins at local cell phone stores, party stores, and gun shops, nearly all of which have been committed using stolen cars. These cars are being stolen with the express intent to be used in these robberies.

Thieves are breaking into cars with keys and key fobs left in the ignition, as well as dealerships where keys are often left unattended.

The Combined Auto Theft team has seen a 25% increase in stolen motor vehicles this year in West Michigan. They urge car-owners to lock their cars and secure their car keys.

Authorities urge the public to offer any and all information on stolen vehicles.

