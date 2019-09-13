Love Harry Potter? Check out Wizarding Weekends at John Ball Zoo!

Watch live: Verdict watch in Jared Chance murder trial

Calling all wizards, witches, and muggles! John Ball Zoo invites fans of Harry Potter to join them for Wizarding Weekends.

On September 14 and 15, the zoo will magically transform into an enchanting wizard world filled with Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts decorations and activities.

The zoo will have interactive exhibits, activities, crafts, games, unique entertainment, and food surrounding the popular book series.

Wizarding Weekends related activities are included with regular admission, and costumes are encouraged.

