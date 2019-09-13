× Man hospitalized after crash sends his vehicle into a home

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon following a car accident that sent him into a home.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a man from Indiana went through a stop sign at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road around 4:30 p.m. Officials say his vehicle collided with an oncoming vehicle driven by John Wood from Dowagiac.

Investigators say the impact of the crash sent Wood’s vehicle off the road and into a home. The 65-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver from Indiana was treated and released.

Officials are still looking into the crash but say alcohol was not involved and that seat belts were used.